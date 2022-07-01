Deco pressuring Leeds United to strike deal with Barcelona for Raphinha

Barcelona are currently on the hunt for reinforcements on their right-hand side. After Adama Traore returned to Wolves and Ousmane Dembele’s contract expired, Barcelona are placing their hopes on signing Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Leeds United and Chelsea appear to have reached an agreement for Raphinha at around €65m. A deal between Chelsea and Raphinha has not yet been done though.

The contrary is true of his situation with Barcelona, as per Sport. Although Leeds have so far rejected Barcelona’s offer for him, terms between the club and the player have been done for a while.

Crucially, the Catalans have convinced Raphinha to give them more time to try and find a deal with Leeds. Barcelona are his priority. His agent Deco has been in Barcelona this week speaking with club and is reportedly pressuring Leeds to find an agreement, although it’s accepted that their the Blaugrana will not offer as much as Chelsea.

How long Raphinha will wait can only be known by the player and Deco. It seems unlikely that Leeds would accept a significantly lower offer than the one they have from Chelsea. If Barcelona do want to begin next season with either Raphinha or Dembele, it seems likely they will need to make some financial sacrifices.