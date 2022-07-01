Barcelona confirm Adama Traore exit as Luuk de Jong rejoins PSV

Barcelona have confirmed the departures of loan duo Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong.

The pair joined as part of frugal transfer policy at the Camp Nou, with de Jong arriving from Sevilla last summer, and former La Masia graduate Traore returned from Wolves in January.

Despite some flashes of promise on his comeback in Catalonia, Traore struggled for consistency, with just four La Liga starts in the second half of 2021/22.

#TheLuukWay ⏳😏 PSV is dichtbij de komst van @LuukdeJong9. De 31-jarige spits was vandaag in Eindhoven en is inmiddels ook medisch gekeurd door de club. — PSV (@PSV) July 1, 2022

De Jong enjoyed a stronger stint in Barcelona, with five crucial league goals since the start of 2022, with eight points directly coming from the Dutch international.

Traore heads back to Molineux, with a year left on his current deal at the Premier League side, however, de Jong has already agreed a move back to PSV Eindhoven.

PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy previously hinted at his desire to bring the 31-year-old back to the Eredivisie despite Sevilla holding out for a €5m fee.