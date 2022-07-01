Automatic renewal comes into place for Atletico Madrid defender

Atletico Madrid’s summer is looking like a tricky one for Diego Simeone and sporting director Andrea Berta as they look to strengthen without significant investment.

One position it appears they won’t be plunging their funds into is in central defence though. Already equipped with Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Renan Lodi and Mario Hermoso, Brazilian Felipe will also be sticking around for next season.

After playing 35 matches last season, an automatic renewal clause was activated as per Diario AS, which tied Felipe to the club for the coming year. The 33-year-old came under heavy criticism last season, as he was seen as a weak link in an already struggling Atleti defence.

Although perhaps serviceable as a back-up option, the consistent injuries to Savic and Gimenez meant that Felipe was often in the line-up and often exposed. Regardless of how his renewal is viewed by many at the Wanda, there is little doubt that other positions require more urgent attention.