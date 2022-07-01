Alvaro Morata set for Atletico Madrid return

Alvaro Morata’s protracted summer transfer saga looks set to end with a low key return to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish international finds himself short on future options ahead of the 2022/23 season after Serie A giants Juventus opted against signing him.

Morata’s return of 20 league goals in two seasons did little to inspire optimism on his second spell in Turin – on loan from Atletico – with a €35m purchase clause rejected by the Italians.

Despite Atletico’s willingness to lower that fee, Juventus have moved on, and Morata now heads back to Madrid to complete the final year of his contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

As per reports from Goal.com, Premier League side Arsenal considered reigniting their interest in the former Chelsea striker, but the Gunners have also switched to other targets.

Diego Simeone is opening to selling Morata, if an acceptable €25m+ offer is received, with the 29-year-old unlikely to feature for him next season.