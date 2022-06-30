Xavi Hernandez worried about financial situation at Barcelona

After a tricky end to the season, optimism has returned to Camp Nou as Barcelona look ahead to a fresh season. Following the approval of Joan Laporta’s ‘economic levers’, the sale of assets, many are focused on how Barcelona can push ahead in the transfer market.

Yet not all see the situation in such a rosy light – including manager Xavi Hernandez. That is according to former Barcelona youth coach Joan Vila, who spoked to Xavi earlier in the week.

“I spoke with him a few days ago, with the prudence of two friends, and he is worried. He arrived with all the excitement in the world and I continue to believe he is the ideal person [for the job], but he needs the tools and the situation at Barcelona is complicated.”

“It’s a situation that comes from a long way back and at the moment you get the feeling that they [the board] don’t have very clear ideas.”

Vila made the comments to Esports Cope, which were then carried by Sport. Vila is one of Xavi’s mentors and was part of Victor Font’s Presidential campaign last year.

“Last season we had a very ordinary squad and at the moment it seems difficult for a top reinforcement to arrive.”

He later went on to assure that signings like those of Robert Lewandowski were crucial, as winning titles requires players who can guarantee “30-35 goals.”

All in all it paints a worrying picture of things at Barcelona. That said, it isn’t entirely new information for close followers of the club. The ability of Barcelona to compete in the coming season will likely depend on the growth of younger stars with one or two adornments.