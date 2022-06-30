Xavi Hernandez tells three Barcelona players to not attend pre-season and instead decide their futures

Xavi Hernandez has told Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti to not attend Barcelona’s pre-season camp according to Mundo Deportivo, La Vanguardia and Diario AS. The Catalan coach has instructed the three to resolve their futures as soon as possible.

Clement Lenglet will also not be attending the training camp – it’s scheduled to begin this coming Monday – as he’s about to be loaned to Tottenham Hotspur. Mingueza is understood to have several La Liga clubs interested in his services and Umtiti is in conversation with Fiorentina, but the case of Puig is more delicate. He wants to stay.

Barcelona are in the midst of a summer of real change. Their economic situation means that things are moving slowly but the Catalan club are doing a lot of work behind the scenes to recalibrate their squad to Xavi’s taste. But there’s still much work to be done and they’re running out of time to do it. 2022/23 is around the corner.