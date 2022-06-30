Xavi Hernandez frustrated and worried by Barcelona’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer

Barcelona broke for summer holidays on May 25th, when they played a post-season friendly in Australia. They return to work this coming Monday and the squad has hardly changed despite Xavi Hernandez’s insistence that a complete restructure was needed.

The Catalan understands the complicated economic situation of the club according to Marca, but he’s growing anxious about the lack of movement. Philippe Coutinho and Ferran Jutgla have both departed for pastures new and Luuk de Jong, Adama Traore and Dani Alves have all departed the club following the expiration of their contracts.

But there’s still a lot of fat to be trimmed. And that needs to be done before Barcelona can move aggressively in the market and make the signings they need to make. Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are both understood to be secured but Barcelona are yet to register them. Their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski remains blocked off.