West Ham United’s move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma in danger over personal terms

Villarreal are in talks with West Ham United over the sale of Arnaut Danjuma according to Fabrizio Romano. It’s thought the transfer could be done for a fee of €40m but there’s still no agreement regarding personal terms. It’s a long way from being done.

Danjuma, 25, enjoyed a superb 2021/22 on an individual level. The forward contributed 16 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions – hitting a remarkable eleven and six as Villarreal made it as far as the semi-final of the Champions League. His contract at La Ceramica is set to run until the summer of 2026.

But it seems likely he could be on the move this year. Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga last season, only just earning a place in the Europa Conference League. Danjuma joined the Yellow Submarine last summer from Bournemouth – before that the Dutch international had enjoyed spells with PSV, NEC and Club Brugge.