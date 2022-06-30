Watch: Eduardo Camavinga gets hit in the face while playing football with children in Greece

Eduardo Camavinga is currently on vacation in Mykonos in Greece. He’s working hard at the Mykonos Performance Gym to ensure he’s in top condition when he returns to Spain for pre-season with Real Madrid but he’s also enjoying himself with friends at the beach.

Camavinga shared a funny clip of him playing football with some children when he got hit in the face by the ball before falling dramatically while his friends laugh at him. It was a nice moment of respite from the intense work he’s clearly been doing on his fitness.

Camavinga enjoyed a superb debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He had to fight to earn minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, especially in the first period of the season, but finished the campaign strong and proved pivotal as the Spanish club lifted both La Liga and their 14th European Cup. He’ll be hoping to take another step in 2022/23.