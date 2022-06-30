Tottenham Hotspur close to agreeing deal to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur are working to sign three new players this summer transfer window according to Fabrizio Romano. These are Richarlison from Everton, Clement Lenglet from Barcelona and Djed Spence from Middlesborough. The former two are close to completion.

Tottenham usually aren’t so active in the transfer market – especially this early – but Antonio Conte is a demanding manager and he’s made strengthening the squad a pre-requisite ahead of this coming season. Lenglet, for his part, will hope to get his career back on track in North London after really falling by the wayside at Barcelona.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 after impressing greatly at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. But while he enjoyed a fine debut campaign at Camp Nou his form quickly fell off a cliff and in recent years he’s been overtaken in the pecking order at centre-back by Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia. A fresh start makes sense for the 27-year-old Frenchman.