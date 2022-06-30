Tension rising at Sevilla over Jules Kounde situation

At the end of the season it seemed clear to all parties that Jules Kounde would be leaving Sevilla for new pastures in the summer.

The player himself is ready to take the next step in his career, Sevilla were happy to cut a lucrative deal and Chelsea, it seemed, were keen to have Kounde.

Yet there has been no movement so far. According to Marca, the situation is becoming uncomfortable in Seville. The club and the player were operating on the assumption that the deal would happen and Kounde is determined to leave.

Chelsea meanwhile are being linked with various other central defenders such as Mathias de Ligt, Nathan Ake and Kalidou Koulibaly. Barcelona have emerged as an alternative but whether they can meet Sevilla’s €65m asking price.

Without that certainty of a sale, it also prevents Sevilla from reinvesting in their squad for next season. It is possible that this could be a negotiating tactic from Chelsea and no doubt Kounde will up the pressure on Monchi and Sevilla if an offer comes in.

Either way, Sevilla are stuck in limbo, waiting for Godot to arrive with €65m.