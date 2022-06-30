Real Zaragoza close to signing Giuliano Simeone from Atletico Madrid

Real Zaragoza will sign Diego Simeone’s son, Giuliano, on loan for the 2022/23 season according to Diario AS. The deal with Atletico Madrid has been verbally closed for two months and Zaragoza are excited to welcome a player who scored 25 goals last season.

That was for Atletico Madrid B in the RFEF Third Division. Simeone had actually been set to join Zaragoza in the January transfer window only for Atletico to decide to hold on to him due to his important to their promotion push. Simeone is an aggressive, competitive and quick striker who can play across the front three despite being right-footed.

Giuliano is the only of the three Simeone brothers to make it into Atletico’s youth system. He joined them in 2019 after coming up through the ranks at Argentine side River Plate. Giovanni, the eldest of the brothers, has been playing in Italy for years and is currently with Hellas Verona. Gianluca plays for CD Ibiza Islas Pitiusas in the Balearic Islands.