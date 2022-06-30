Pedri taking fight against climate change home to Canary Islands

Pedri is by now a well-known athlete around the world for his silken footwork in Barcelona.

At just 19 years of age however, he has already begun using his platform for good. Earlier in the year he was seen volunteering to help provide bananas from his native Canary Islands to foodbanks across Spain.

Most recently he was involved in a campaign with Kick Out Plastic, which aims to rid the world of single use plastics and clean up the planet.

The event, which involved 400 children from his hometown of Tegueste, was in collaboration with his local team CDFAB Tegueste. The kids helped to clean up the local area by collecting litter and rubbish, before Pedri spoke to the kids, each of which was provided with a reusable water bottle for their troubles.

Given the time and effort footballers devote to using their platform for products like the sale of NFTs, it is refreshing to see some of them use their summer for more sustainable matters.