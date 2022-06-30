After five years, a €140m transfer fee and 149 matches, Ousmane Dembele is no longer a Barcelona player.

He was a record signing for Barcelona when he made the move from Borussia Dortmund and still remains third on the list for the Blaugrana, while he places 8th on the all-time list as per Goal.

Overall, his spell has been plagued by injuries and a failure to find a rhythm in the team. In a cruel trick of fate, only during his final months at the club with Xavi Hernandez did he have both his fitness and the trust of the manager.

He could still resign for Barcelona, but it would count as a signing rather than a contract renewal, as per Sport. That means he would cause a larger hit to Barcelona’s salary limit this season and significantly reduces his chances of rejoining the club.

If this is the definitive end of the Dembele-Barcelona story, it has been one marked by tension and misunderstanding. Although the fans backed Dembele towards the end, his spell at Barcelona will go down as a monumental failure, even if it isn’t all his fault.

