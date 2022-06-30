Ousmane Dembele holding out for one last contract offer from Barcelona

Today is the day Ousmane Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires but there’s still no clear resolution on whether he’s going to stay at Camp Nou or depart for pastures new. According to Mundo Deportivo, Dembele is holding out for one final offer from the club.

Barcelona’s line has always been that their last proposal was a take it or leave it situation. Dembele’s camp hope that they’re more flexible than that and make at least the slightest of changes. In the event that this doesn’t occur, the 25-year-old will become a free agent at midnight and be free to negotiate with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

If an agreement is failed to be reached soon Barcelona will turn their attention toward trying to somehow pull off a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, Xavi Hernandez’s chosen replacement for Dembele. They’ll have to fight off strong interest from Chelsea.