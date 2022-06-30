Milan to replace Roma in Joan Gamper trophy with Barcelona

Barcelona might have found a new opponent for the Joan Gamper trophy in Milan.

That is the case according to Sport, who say that the Rossoneri will take the place of Roma. Jose Mourinho’s side pulled out of the friendly match on the 6th of August, claiming they needed to prepare for the season in the best way possible and the fixture wasn’t ideal for that. A report did emerge in the subsequent days that Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi had pressured other clubs in Europe to avoid friendlies with the clubs still involved in the Superleague.

Something that Milan at least appear to have been impervious to. The fixture will see both the men’s and women’s teams face off as Barcelona present their squads to the fans ahead of the season.

The fixture will potentially see Franck Kessie switching sides for the match, as he is expected to move to Barcelona following the expiry of his contract.

