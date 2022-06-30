Luuk de Jong bids farewell to Barcelona as loan spell comes to an end

Luuk de Jong has bid farewell to Barcelona after the year he spent on loan at Camp Nou. The Dutchman will now return to Sevilla but it doesn’t seem that he’s going to hang around the Sanchez-Pizjuan for long – it’s expected he’ll be departing for pastures new.

“Culers, what a special time it was. I wish you all the best in the future!”

De Jong made 29 appearances for Barcelona during his time there, contributing seven goals and an assist in a tumultuous campaign for the Catalan club. He was signed by compatriot Ronald Koeman, who was sacked in October and replaced by Xavi Hernandez. Xavi initially didn’t rate De Jong but eventually came to trust him in certain situations.

De Jong, a Dutch international with eight goals in 38 appearances for his country, joined Sevilla from PSV in the summer of 2019. Aside from them he’s also represented De Graafschap, Twente, Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle United. Various clubs have been tipped to move for him but nothing concrete.