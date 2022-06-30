Cristiano Ronaldo linked with move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma according to Diario Sport. The Portuguese’s continuity at Manchester United is very much up in the air and it’s thought a reunion with Mourinho, who he worked with at Real Madrid, appeals.

United scraped a place in the Europa League this season, finishing sixth in the Premier League to pip West Ham United on the final day of the campaign. Erik ten Hag has just taken over at Old Trafford and the word on the street is that Cristiano isn’t convinced the Dutchman has the pedigree to get United back to winning ways.

Mourinho, on the other hand, is building something interesting at Roma. He led them to win the inaugural Europa Conference League this season to secure them a place in next year’s Europa League. The ambition this year will be to break into the Champions League.