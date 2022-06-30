Castilla failed in their ambition of achieving promotion to Segunda last season but several of their players have showed real promise. Among them, according to Diario AS, is Carlos Dotor, a box-to-box midfielder already attracting interest from other clubs across Europe.

Dotor was vital for Raul during the 2021/22 campaign, playing 2,481 minutes out of a possible 3,420, or 72%. He was the third-most used player by Raul throughout the year. And despite being a midfielder he contributed ten goals and two assists. Olocip’s Artificial Intelligence believes Dotor was the most important player in the Third Division.

This level of performance has attracted interest from other Spanish clubs and even some from other parts of Europe. But Real Madrid want him to stay – they want him to lead Castilla to Segunda this coming season and believe the 21-year-old will be integral. The other La Liga clubs interested in him can wait as far as they’re concerned.