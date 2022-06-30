Bruno Fernandes offers opinion on whether Cristiano Ronaldo is going to leave Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. Fernandes is Cristiano’s teammate with both Manchester United and the Portuguese national team and doesn’t believe that’s going to change anytime soon despite recent whispers he could be leaving.

“I spoke to him weeks ago, so I expect to meet Cristiano on day four for pre-season training,” Fernandes told Portuguese outlet Record. “And there’s nothing else. I don’t think Manchester United are open to losing a top resource like Cristiano.”

Cristiano returned to Old Trafford last summer after over a decade away – the Portuguese left United for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 before leaving Madrid for Juventus -after winning four Champions League titles in the Spanish capital – in the summer of 2018. But things haven’t gone to plan since the now-37-year-old returned to England.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, earning a place in next season’s Europa League by the skin of their teeth. Given Cristiano’s burning ambition is to draw level with Paco Gento by winning a sixth European Cup, that’s far from much of an incentive for him to stay put at Old Trafford. But Fernandes thinks he’s going to do that.