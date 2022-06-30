Brazilian side Santos make audacious bid to re-sign Neymar Junior from Paris Saint-Germain

Amid reports that Paris Saint-Germain have told Neymar Junior he can leave the Parc des Princes, Santos, the club Barcelona signed him from, have made a bold move to re-sign him as per Brazilian outlet UOL and Diario Sport. His father quickly rejected the idea.

If Neymar is to leave Paris this summer, as seems likely, he’ll be remaining in Europe rather than returning to his native Brazil. He believes PSG are wrong to dismiss him so out-of-hand and feels that he has a point to prove. Rumour has it he’ll join another of Europe’s elite on a loan deal that sees his €35m salary paid by the loaning club.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222m but things haven’t worked out as had been initially hoped. PSG have won four out of the five Ligue 1 titles since the Brazilian landed but they’ve failed repeatedly in Europe – and it’s the Champions League that the club’s powers-that-be want above all.