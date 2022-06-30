Bayern Munich reject third Barcelona bid for Robert Lewandowski and name their price

Bayern Munich have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski according to Bild. The Catalan club offered €40m guaranteed with €5m in add-ons for the veteran Polish marksman. It’s understood that Bayern are intent on holding out for a fee of €50m.

Barcelona return to work for pre-season on Monday morning but there’s been very little movement at Camp Nou so far this summer transfer window. This is despite Xavi Hernandez making crystal clear that serious surgery was needed on the playing squad. Barcelona’s priority is a top-class number nine and Lewandowski is the chosen target.

Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2023 but he’s been clear that he believes his time at the German club has come to an end. He wants to leave this summer and Barcelona is where he wants to go – but Bayern are playing hardball. Barcelona are going to continue pushing to get the deal closed as soon as possible.