Barcelona make decision on pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves

Barcelona like Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves a great deal. But the club’s financial situation, coupled with the urgent need to reinforce other positions, means that the Catalan club are going to wait until 2023 to go for him according to Diario Sport.

The Portuguese will have just a year left on his contract next summer and can be signed for a fee of between €40-45m. They can’t justify that kind of outlay this close-season – their number one target is Robert Lewandowski while Jules Kounde is also important. Sergio Busquets is still able to perform at the highest level so they’re okay in his position.

Neves, 25, broke into Porto’s first team at the age of 17 and spent three years playing at home in Portugal before securing a move to the Premier League with Wolves. Since then he’s made 212 appearances for the club, contributing 24 goals and 12 assists. He’l be part of the Portuguese squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar – he has 30 caps to his name.