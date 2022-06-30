Barcelona execute first financial lever by brokering €267m deal with Sixth Street

Barcelona have executed the first of their much-discussed financial levers. The Catalan club have sold 10% of their La Liga television rights for the next 25 years for a total capital gain of €267m to Sixth Street. €207.5m of that will be invested by Sixth Street.

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $60bn in assets under management and committed capital. It’s mission is to offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth with a record of working with some of the world’s leading sports organisations. Their capital investment in Barcelona is welcome due to their situation.

Barcelona are keen to invest in their squad this summer to make up the ground they’ve lost to historic rivals Real Madrid. They finished second in La Liga last season, 13 points behind Madrid, who also lifted their 14th Champions League title. Barcelona are essentially taking calculated risks to ensure they remain competitive.