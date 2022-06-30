Barcelona decline buy option on Adama Traore as he returns to Wolves

Adama Traore has returned to parent club Wolves after a mixed loan spell with Barcelona.

The Catalan club had a buy option, but decided not to exercise it and on Thursday Wolves posted pictures of Traore back at the club’s training facilities for pre-season.

Adama returned to his boyhood club in a blaze, impressing during his early matches under Xavi Hernandez. However as the adrenaline ran thin, his performances and effectiveness declined consistently from February until the end of the season.

Three more faces returning to Compton this morning.

Over the course of the loan spell, he played 20 times and provided four assists and a goal. It was a low risk deal from Barcelona’s point of view and to an extent, a useful one.

With Traore gone and Ousmane Dembele’s contract also up, Barcelona are without both of their first-choice right-wingers from the second half of last season. They have been linked with reinforcements, but could well decided to use some of their current or returning assets. Ferran Torres has played on the right side consistently, while Francisco Trincao and Alex Collado are returning from loans at Wolves and Granada respectively. Both have traditionally begun on the right-hand side of a front three.