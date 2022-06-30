Barcelona considering bringing Brazilian midfielder Arthur back from Juventus

Barcelona are considering bringing Arthur Melo back to the club from Juventus on loan according to Diario Sport. The Brazilian left Barcelona for Serie A in the summer of 2020 in a bizarre transfer that saw Miralem Pjanic go the other way. Xavi Hernandez likes him.

Arthur is willing to leave Juventus because since Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed there’s been a stylistic shift toward a more physical brand of football, something that doesn’t really suit the more diminutive, creative Arthur. Roma came in for him recently but he rebuffed their advances – Barcelona could be an option if Frenkie de Jong leaves.

Arthur, a Brazilian international with 22 caps to his name, broke into Gremio’s first team in 2015 and spent three years with his hometown club – winning the Copa Libertadores in 2017 – before securing a move to Europe with Barcelona. He then spent two years at Camp Nou before eventually departing for Italy.