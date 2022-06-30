Barcelona battle with Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Raphinha from Leeds United

Barcelona are now competing with both Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Raphinha from Leeds United according to Fabrizio Romano. Tottenham Hotspur had also been in the picture but they’ve instead gone for Everton forward Richarlison and are close to completing a deal.

Chelsea are currently the best-placed having agreed a fee with Leeds believed to be between £60-65m. The West London outfit are now pushing to agree personal terms with the Brazilian attacker although they face a threat from Barcelona – Raphinha’s preference is a move to Camp Nou and he agreed personal terms with the Catalan club in March.

Barcelona’s problem is that they need to get their finances in order and there’s a lot of moving parts in relation to that. Ousmane Dembele’s future is still undecided, they’re in talks with Bayern Munich to sign Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United are in negotiations to sign Frenkie de Jong. There’s a lot of balls up in the air at Barcelona.