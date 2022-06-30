Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger to join Real Madrid’s pre-season on July 14th

Real Madrid players are leaving their vacations and returning to Spain in the next few days to prepare to report to the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas for pre-season, which begins on July eighth. But the arrival will be staggered – the first bunch of players to return to work will be those with no international commitments during the summer.

And there’s heavyweights there – Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga. Also included are returning loanees Borja Mayoral and Alvaro Odriozola as well as players with uncertain futures like Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz.

The next group is composed of Brazilians, who’ll arrive on July tenth. That cohort includes Casemiro, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior. The final collective will be those who played in the Nations League – Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.