Athletic Club officially announce the appointment of Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde has been appointed the new coach of Athletic Club. He’s the coach to have taken charge of more games than anyone else in the club’s history and returns for what will be his third spell in charge. He’ll be presented this evening at San Mames.

Valverde got Athletic into Europe in five of his six seasons in charge of Los Leones, one of which was the Champions League. He’s the Athletic coach to have taken charge of the most European games in the club’s history, 42. He also broke a 31-year trophy drought by leading Athletic to glory in the Supercopa de Espana in 2015.

Valverde’s last position was at Barcelona, who he coached between 2017 and 2020. He won four trophies during his time at Camp Nou – La Liga twice as well as the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana. The 58-year-old has also enjoyed spells in charge of Espanyol, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Valencia.