Young Espanyol prospect heads to Portugal

Espanyol continue to be one of the most active names in Spain when it comes to the transfer market.

After the signings of Brian Olivan and Joselu Mato, paired with exits for David Lopez, Diego Lopez and Didac Vila, Los Pericos have bid goodbye to two more.

One of those is perhaps more of a surprise – Victor Gomez. The right-back is still considered a talented prospect at the age of 22, but with Aleix Vidal, Ruben Sanchez, Miguelon and Oscar Gil competing for the same spot, Gomez has been chosen as the odd one out.

He moves on loan to Portuguese side SC Braga, although they have an option to make the deal permanent for €2m, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Espanyol also released a statement thanking goalkeeper Oier Olazabal for his services, as his contract will not be extended beyond the 30th of June. He joined from Levante in January of 2020.

These moves continue to show a clear intent from new manager Diego Martinez and sporting director Domingo Catoira to start afresh ahead of the new season.