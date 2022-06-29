Xavi Hernandez and Robert Lewandowski meet in Ibiza

Although it was plenty long enough, the saga of the summer has turned out not be Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. Instead, it looks as if the rumour mill will be kept turning by Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are keen on bringing the Polish striker to Camp Nou and Lewandowski himself is open to leaving Bayern Munich. Even so, Bayern have been just as consistent in their stance about the matter, with former President Uli Hoeness telling the press that Barcelona need not bother with offers on Wednesday.

Curiously enough, just hours later Lewandowski and Barcelona manager were seen in the same restaurant in Ibiza. As revealed by Gerard Romero’s Jijantes FC, the two met in ‘Lio’ where both are on holiday.

🚨 En Ibiza ahora mismo Lewandowski y Xavi coinciden en el restaurante LÍO. Los dos acompañados de amigos se encuentran en mesas distintas, pero han coincidido en el interior @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/ooYo5Zm1SE — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 29, 2022

However little is to be read into the matter – apparently the two were both accompanied by friends and the encounter was entirely accidental.

No doubt this won’t be the last of the saga. The next flashpoint in the matter could be the 12th of July, when Bayern Munich have called their players to begin pre-season training. It’s been speculated that Lewandowski is considering not attending.