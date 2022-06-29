Watch: Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga entertains kids with ball on holidays

With no World Cup and no continental tournament to take up the time and attention of the footballing world, the pictures of footballers enjoying their holidays have been flooding in at an unusually high rate.

After an exhausting season at the elite level, many stars are taking some time for a well-earned rest. Eduardo Camavinga, a new inductee into Real Madrid’s world of stardom as of last summer, has been adapting to the lifestyle.

However he is still humble enough to mix it with the kids on the beach. The French midfielder posted a video of himself and several others keeping a ball up at the seaside to his Instagram, as he holidays in Mykonos.

👏 Camavinga se pone a jugar con unos niños en la playa de Mikonos… 🤣 Y ojo al balonazo que se lleva en la cara pic.twitter.com/YIsUFs5GGP — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 29, 2022

He takes a significant blow to the face too – much to the amusement of his companions. He appears to be in Greece with his agent and Udinese player Brandon Soppy.

Camavinga will need his batteries fully-charged this summer, as he faces a tough fight for minutes at Real Madrid next season, following the addition of Aurelien Tchouameni.