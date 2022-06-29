Uncertainty over Isco future as options dry up in Spain’s South

Real Madrid’s Isco is about to spend his final day as part of Los Blancos as his contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Talented and tricky, Isco was once the darling of both the Bernabeu and Spanish football. In recent seasons Isco has seen his role at Real Madrid ebb away to the point of almost non-existence in his final year.

Now a free agent, it would be presumed that the 30-year-old would be fielding an array of calls, but it doesn’t seem to be the case.

Certainly not in Spain, according to Superdeporte. They report that although Real Betis and Sevilla were interested, those contacts have cooled of late. The former is much more concerned with lightening their payroll at this point in time and colleague Dani Ceballos is supposedly higher up the priority list for Los Verdiblancos. For Sevilla, the key task revolves around finding a replacement for Diego Carlos at this point in time. Los Nervionenses have also been linked with Luis Alberto of late, which would be a similar profile of player.

As such, it appears that Serie A or the Premier League have a much better chance of being Isco’s landing spot. Even so, the only name mentioned in conjunction with the player is Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

There is no doubt that the best version of Isco would be a coup for either club, but with those times fading almost five years into the distance, it is understandable that clubs may be reluctant to invest heavily in him. The likelihood is that a European-level club takes a risk on Isco, it merely appears as if there is less chance of that being in Spain.