Uli Hoeness tells Barcelona not to bother with Robert Lewandowski offers

Barcelona have openly admitted their desire to sign Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has publicly recognised his intention to leave Bayern Munich. Yet the noises coming out of Bavaria are contradicting any notion of deal that pleases the player and the Catalans.

Ever since Lewandowski made it public knowledge that he was intending on leaving Bayern, his club have been firm in their responses, going to great lengths to emphasize that he would be seeing out his contract. That runs out in 2023 and in this instance, it seems Barcelona are equally committed to prying him away this summer.

The ball remains in Bayern’s court though. Former Bayern President Uli Hoeness believes it isn’t worth their time though, with Diario AS carrying his quotes to Spox.

“I don’t know anything about a new offer from Barca. The way things are in Munich, from what I have heard in various conversations, Barcelona can save themselves the hassle of further offers.”

Bayern’s stance leaves Barcelona in a tricky position. The Catalans seem to have set their minds on bringing Lewandowski to the club as a differential player. Without many of those on the market, Barcelona will have to rethink their entire transfer strategy.