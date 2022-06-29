Toni Kroos considering three options as he enters the final year of his Real Madrid contract

Toni Kroos’ future is up in the air. The German midfielder’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and, according to Diario AS, he’s turned down the chance to extend it for another year. He’d prefer to wait and see how next season plays out first.

Kroos has been open in the past that he doesn’t see himself playing into his late thirties. He’ll be 33 by the time his current deal expires and will then review how he feels as an individual and how he feels he is contributing to Madrid’s first team. Only then will he make a decision on whether to prolong the arrangement or seek pastures new.

It’s thought that there are three options on the table for Kroos – renew for a season more at the end of this campaign, retire when his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer or leave European football to try his luck someplace like the United States.