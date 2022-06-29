Thiago Silva says he wants Neymar Junior to join him at Chelsea

Neymar Junior seems to be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The French club are re-calibrating themselves around Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi and view the Brazilian as dispensable. He’s gotten the message and is ready to leave for pastures new.

One of the clubs connected with a move for him is Premier League heavyweight Chelsea. And there’s already a couple of links for the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge – he’s worked with Thomas Tuchel at PSG before and his compatriot Thiago Silva is also at the club.

And Thiago Silva wants his friend to join him in West London. “He has to go to Chelsea,” the Brazilian said at an event held in Recife in his homeland according to Marca. “If it happens, it will be for the best. So far, I don’t know anything. But I hope it happens.”

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €222m. And while he’s enjoyed good times at the Parc des Princes the move hasn’t worked out as either party would have expected. He’s ultimately failed to deliver the thing he was brought to the club to deliver – the holy grail of PSG’s first Champions League.