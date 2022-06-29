Sevilla line up Galatasaray centre-back Marcao as Diego Carlos’ replacement

Sevilla haven’t made any moves so far this summer. Diego Carlos has departed the club for Aston Villa and Jules Kounde is expected to follow his partner at centre-back out the door. The Andalusian club need to bring in reinforcements and will get going on July first. The first player that they’re targeting, according to Marca, is Marcao of Galatasaray.

Marcao has already told Galatasaray that he’s determined to come to the Sanchez-Pizjuan and won’t entertain any other offers. It’s thought that it will cost between €10-12m to prise him from the Turkish club and bring him to Andalusia – Sevilla are currently at €8m while Galatasaray want €15m. The coming days will bring the parties closer together.

Marcao will be the ideal replacement for Diego Carlos, a fellow Brazilian. He’s strong, commanding and capable of bringing the ball out from the back. He’s also a left-footer, a rare trait among centre-backs. He’d be a smart, on-brand signing for the Andalusians.