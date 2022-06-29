Serge Gnabry prefers renewing his contract with Bayern Munich to Real Madrid move

Serge Gnabry’s future is up in the air according to Diario AS but he’s expected to stay put at Bayern Munich. His contract with the German club expires in the summer of 2023 but sources close to the situation believe he’s going to renew his contract rather than leave.

Gnabry is currently on holiday so the situation won’t be resolved until he returns next week but the feeling at the moment is that he’s happy at Bayern and would welcome a renewal. Real Madrid are understood to be attentive to the situation – and Gnabry remains close friends with David Alaba, even visiting him in Madrid – but Bayern remain his focus.

Gnabry, 26, has scored 20 goals for the German national team in the 34 caps he’s earned. He contributed 17 goals and ten assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last season for Bayern as they won the Bundesliga but fell short in the Champions League.