Rodrygo Goes reveals the secret behind Real Madrid’s success in 2021/22

Rodrygo Goes has enjoyed a superb season at Real Madrid. The Brazilian went from strength to strength as the campaign matured, becoming a key figure in the run-in not only in La Liga but also in the Champions League. He and Fede Valverde went toe-to-toe for that starting position wide right, supplanting Marco Asensio completely.

Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare and lifted their 14th Champions League title after beating Liverpool in the final in Paris. Rodrygo made 49 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish club, contributing a grand total of nine goals and ten assists.

“It’s been the season that I dreamed of on an individual level, but even more so on a collective level,” Rodrygo told Diario AS. “This team has once again shown that Madrid is the best club in the world, on and off the pitch, with the best possible coach and a wonderful squad. It’s been a wonderful season. The secret of this winning team is that we have a great dressing room. We’re actually friends.”

Rodrygo, who has five caps for the Brazilian national team to his name and one goal, will hope to make it into Tite’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. There’s no shortage of competition in the attacking positions in that Brazilian squad but if he’s to continue his fine form at the beginning of the 2022/23 season then anything’s possible.