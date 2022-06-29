Real Mallorca squad begins to take shape with renewals and first signing

Real Mallorca are preparing for another season in Spain’s top division following a survival bid that took things down to the last day of the season. Despite survival, manager Javier Aguirre will be keen to reinforce the team ahead of what could be an even trickier season.

Aguirre now has his first signing in Jose Manuel ‘Copete’ Arias. The central defender arrives on a free from Ponferradina after Mallorca won the battle for his signature. Aged 22, he played 30 games for Ponferradina last season, helping them to an eighth-place finish as per their official website.

Fin al 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗮𝘇𝗼 🔓 pic.twitter.com/jtQTv9MtB1 — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) June 29, 2022

That comes off the back two more announcements which mean that the islanders can call on two of their current players for the coming season. French midfielder Clement Grenier, who scored the second goal in their decisive survival victory, has had his deal renewed until 2024. Meanwhile Mallorca have also exercised their buy option first-choice right-back Pablo Maffeo, who signed a deal until 2026.

The new additions show that Aguirre is keen to hold onto what they had last season too. Most likely at the top of that list will be Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi. The target man was crucial in their second half of the season, although Mallorca will have to find a deal with Lazio.