Real Madrid and Liverpool learn Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of €120m for Jude Bellingham according to Sport Bild. The Englishman, who turns 19 today, is a target for both Real Madrid and Liverpool and is considered to be one of the most promising talents in European football.

Madrid are planning to move for him in the summer of 2023 as they view him as the heir to Luka Modric in their midfield. Modric, 36, has just signed a one-year extension on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and is still performing at an elite level despite his age. But in 12 months time it makes sense to make a change and bring Bellingham to La Liga.

Madrid’s midfield renovation is already well underway. Their current six-man roster is composed of Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Both Modric and Kroos have just a year left on their current deals and Tchouameni has just been signed from Monaco – choosing Madrid over Liverpool.