Real Madrid and Fiorentina to sort out loan for Luka Jovic

Real Madrid have scaled back the spending in recent years, tending to bring in one major signing each summer at most. That signing was supposed to be Kylian Mbappe this time round, but as it happened, Aurelien Tchouameni became the chosen one.

However perhaps the big relief at Valdebebas will be ensuring the squad is that much leaner next season. Following the departures of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo, Los Blancos have cleared a significant weight off their salary bill.

The next salary to be lifted from the books will be Luka Jovic, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Serbian striker has struggled for both minutes and goals ever since arriving in Madrid. Despite some of their good work in the market, Jovic’s €63m fee is looking increasingly like a mistake.

After a previous loan at former club Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic is set to move to Serie A on loan, where Real Madrid will split his €6m salary for the coming season with Fiorentina.

Although less than ideal, if Jovic can regain the form and confidence that got him the move to Madrid, Los Blancos may be able to recoup some of his fee down the line.

Fiorentina are set to sign Luka Jović from Real Madrid. Deal in place on loan with salary shared between the two clubs [around €6m net], final details, then it’s completed. 🚨🟣 #transfers Jović could arrive in Florence next week to undergo medical tests and sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/vp0439cBTq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images