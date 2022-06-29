Real Betis’ William Carvalho close to leaving Spain for Fenerbahce

Few players occupy such a curious position as William Carvalho. The Portuguese midfielder is talented and physically strong, but has rarely been an out-and-out starter for Real Betis. Although Los Verdiblancos are open to a move, there appear to be few suitors in spite of the fact he could be available for a relatively low price.

According to Diario AS, Betis are happy to deal Carvalho for a fee of €5m. With only a year left on his contract and a higher salary, they see it as essential they get something for the Portuguese, while also shifting one of the higher salaries in the squad. Like Barcelona, Betis are clearly doing business with the La Liga salary limit in mind, although not to the same extent.

The report goes on to reference claims from CNN Turk that a deal has been agreed between Fenerbahce and Betis for the stated fee, but Carvalho himself is yet to find an understanding with the Turkish club. Galatasaray are also one the scene.

Although losing Carvalho is a blow to Betis and one they can assimilate, it will no doubt pain manager Manuel Pellegrini to lose a player of his quality without being able to use the fee to bring in a replacement of the same level.