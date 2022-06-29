Raphinha’s agent Deco spotted at Camp Nou meeting with executives

On Tuesday evening the breaking news in the transfer window was that Leeds United and Chelsea were getting close to an agreement for Raphinha. Still, Barcelona are chasing the Brazilian winger as their replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

That much is clear – Raphinha’s agent Deco was spotted in the city of Barcelona today and visited the club’s offices, as per Mundo Deportivo. The former Blaugrana player was seen leaving those offices, having gone in with sporting director Mateu Alemany and Vice-President Rafa Yuste, Technical Secretary Jordi Cruyff and advisor Enric Masip.

Naturally the contents of that meeting is unknown, but with Chelsea said to be closing in and Arsenal also in the mix, time appears to be running out for Barcelona to make a decisive move.

Ultimately, Barcelona’s chief issue is the price. Chelsea’s discussions with Leeds are around €60m. Whether Barcelona can or are willing to meet that fee remains unclear and even if Raphinha were to prefer a move to La Liga, Leeds will not accept a lowball offer.