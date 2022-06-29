Quique Setien on the verge of returning to management two years after leaving Barcelona

Quique Setien is on the verge of becoming the next coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab according to Mundo Deportivo. The Basque has formerly enjoyed spells in charge of Barcelona, Real Betis, Las Palmas, Lugo and Racing Santander, amongst others.

Setien has closed a deal to take charge of the Middle Eastern outfit for two seasons for €3.7m per season – that figure includes what his four-man coaching staff would earn. If confirmed, this will be the first senior position Setien will have held since leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2020 to be replaced by Ronald Koeman.

This will be Setien’s second foreign adventure after a brief stint in charge of Equatorial Guinea back in 2007. But he’ll find some familiar faces in the Middle East – former Seville playmaker Ever Banega plays for Al-Shabab, as does former Betis man Alfred N’Diaye. They finished fourth in the league last season and will be looking to improve under Setien.