PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi behind Roma’s cancelled Barcelona friendly

Barcelona were scheduled to take on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma this August in the traditional curtain-raiser, the Joan Gamper trophy on the 6th of August.

However that was cancelled without explanation last week. Roma issued a statement declaring that they were withdrawing from the friendly in order to better prepare for the upcoming season.

It seemed a curious turn from the Italian club and reports emerged that Barcelona were considering suing the Giallorossi over the withdrawal.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Marca there was a different reason behind Roma’s decision. Seemingly Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Paris Saint-Germain CEO and head of the European Clubs Association, has urged other clubs not to commit to friendlies with the clubs still involved in the Superleague. That would be Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

It would be a subtle way of further undermining the trio of clubs and also hitting their bank balance. Many of the friendlies between Europe’s largest clubs, especially those in the United States, can be worth millions.