Manchester United still need to convince Frenkie de Jong to join them

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong according to Marca. The last offer submitted by United was a fixed fee of €65m plus variables but Barcelona want to equal what they paid Ajax to sign him back in 2019 – that was €75m fixed plus €11m in variables. They’re working out the final details.

An agreement is expected to be reached in the coming days but that’s only the first hurdle in the move. There’s then the convincing of De Jong that United is the right place for him to relaunch his career. Erik ten Hag will promise his compatriot he’ll be the leader of a new project at Old Trafford and that the team will revolve around his talents.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax but he’s failed to replicate the form that earned him the move in the first place. That, coupled with Barcelona’s well-publicised financial issues, means selling is the right move for La Blaugrana right now.