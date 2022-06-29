Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior model Paris Saint-Germain’s kit for the 2022/23 season

Paris Saint-Germain have launched their new kit for the 2022/23 season. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior all featured as models for the release of the kit that PSG hope they’ll go on to achieve great things in. A new era is dawning at PSG, after all.

It’s going to be a summer of change at the Parc des Princes with outgoings and incomings both expected, although not quite as dramatic as the summer of 2021 when they signed Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona. Their most important business – keeping Mbappe from leaving for Real Madrid – has already been secured.

But the French side has a lot of work to do. They won Ligue 1 at a canter last season but failed where it mattered most, the Champions League. That’s the trophy the powers-that-be at PSG want more than anything else but they failed last term at the last 16 to Madrid.