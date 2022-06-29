Juventus still consider a deal possible for Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata appears to be on the move once more, having seen his buy option expire while on loan at Juventus. It means a return to Atletico Madrid and another shot at La Liga, with the chance to become Diego Simeone’s main striker.

The position itself could be occupied by any one of Morata, Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann or Joao Felix, although it is true that Morata is the most natural number nine. Even so, the factor working against him is that Morata and manager Simeone never quite connected during his first spell at Atletico Madrid.

In spite of it seeming that he will be remaining in Spain, Gazzetta dello Sport say that Juventus are not giving up hope that he may play in Turin next season, as per Mundo Deportivo. His buy option was set at €35m, which was too much to consider for La Vecchia Signora, but they believe they can negotiate a lower deal with Atletico Madrid.

It remains an interesting decision for Los Rojiblancos if a decent offer does arrive for Morata. It would be difficult to find a different forward of Morata’s quality, especially at that price. Yet if Simeone does not trust Morata, perhaps it makes more sense to find an exit before it becomes a problem during the season.