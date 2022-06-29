Frenkie de Jong is determined to resist leaving Barcelona for Manchester United

It’s no secret that Barcelona are willing to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer. The Dutchman hasn’t lived up to expectations in the three full seasons he’s spent at Camp Nou and he’s one of the most saleable assets in Barcelona’s squad. He’ll bring in money.

Manchester United are the most likely destination for the midfielder but, according to Diario Sport, De Jong is determined to resist the move and stay at Camp Nou. He has no intention of leaving and has communicated that to both clubs, despite Erik ten Hag’s insistence that United’s midfield will be built exclusively around his talents.

It remains to be seen whether De Jong holds firm and refuses to change his stance or succumbs to the pressure should Barcelona agree a fee with United. One negative regarding the move, of course, is the chaotic situation at Old Trafford. They can’t even offer De Jong Champions League football as they scraped into the Europa League.